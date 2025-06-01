Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Downs 69 Russian Drones, 3 Kh-59/69 Missiles In Overnight Aerial Assault


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Beginning at 19:30 on Friday, May 30, Russia used 114 missiles and drones against Ukraine, including 107 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAV decoys launched from Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (occupied Crimea), two unidentified strike UAVs from Russia's Belgorod region, two S-300 surface-to-air missiles launched from the Kursk region, and three Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles fired from the Belgorod region.

The main targets were the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

Ukraine's air defense forces, including fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, drone units, and mobile fire groups, responded to the attack.

As of 08:30 on Saturday, May 31, air defense systems had neutralized 69 drones, including 42 directly shot down and 30 jammed or disrupted by electronic warfare, as well as three Kh-59/69 missiles over eastern, southern, northern, and central Ukraine.

Impacts were confirmed at 13 locations.

