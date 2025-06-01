Ukraine Downs 69 Russian Drones, 3 Kh-59/69 Missiles In Overnight Aerial Assault

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Beginning at 19:30 on Friday, May 30, Russia used 114 missiles and drones against Ukraine, including 107 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAV decoys launched from Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (occupied Crimea), two unidentified strike UAVs from Russia's Belgorod region, two S-300 surface-to-air missiles launched from the Kursk region, and three Kh-59/69 guided air-to-surface missiles fired from the Belgorod region.

Fires break out in Kharkiv in Russian drone attack

The main targets were the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Donetsk regions.

Ukraine's air defense forces, including fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, drone units, and mobile fire groups, responded to the attack.

As of 08:30 on Saturday, May 31, air defense systems had neutralized 69 drones, including 42 directly shot down and 30 jammed or disrupted by electronic warfare, as well as three Kh-59/69 missiles over eastern, southern, northern, and central Ukraine.

Impacts were confirmed at 13 locations.