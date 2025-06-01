Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mandatory Evacuation Ordered In 11 More Border Villages In Sumy Region


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced the decision on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"I have signed an order for the mandatory evacuation of residents from 11 more settlements in the Sumy district. The decision was made due to the constant danger to civilian lives caused by continued shelling of border communities," Hryhorov said.

The affected settlements are Horobivka (Richky rural community), Shtanivka, Voronivka, Yanchenky (Bilopillia urban community), Tsymbalivka, Shkurativka (Vorozhba urban community), Krovne, Mykolaivka, Rudnivka, Spaske, Kapitanivka (Mykolaivka rural community).

Evacuees will receive transportation, humanitarian aid, temporary shelter, and social support, according to Hryhorov.

In total, 213 settlements in the Sumy region are now subject to mandatory evacuation orders.

"I urge residents not to delay. Remaining in a constant danger zone is a direct threat to your life and health," Hryhorov said.

Earlier this week, more than 500 residents were evacuated from the border areas of the Sumy region.

