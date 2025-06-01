Russian Shelling Injures 83-Year-Old Man In Orikhiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An 83-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attack on Orikhiv," Fedorov said, adding that the strike caused destruction in the town.

The wounded man is currently receiving medical care.

Three killed in Russian strikes on Kherson region in past day

Earlier, Russian forces carried out an airstrike overnight on the village of Dolynka in the same region, killing a nine-year-old girl and seriously injuring a 16-year-old boy.

