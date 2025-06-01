Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Shelling Injures 83-Year-Old Man In Orikhiv


2025-06-01 09:13:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An 83-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attack on Orikhiv," Fedorov said, adding that the strike caused destruction in the town.

The wounded man is currently receiving medical care.

Read also: Three killed in Russian strikes on Kherson region in past day

Earlier, Russian forces carried out an airstrike overnight on the village of Dolynka in the same region, killing a nine-year-old girl and seriously injuring a 16-year-old boy.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621838

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search