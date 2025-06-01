Russian Shelling Injures 83-Year-Old Man In Orikhiv
"An 83-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attack on Orikhiv," Fedorov said, adding that the strike caused destruction in the town.
The wounded man is currently receiving medical care.Read also: Three killed in Russian strikes on Kherson region in past day
Earlier, Russian forces carried out an airstrike overnight on the village of Dolynka in the same region, killing a nine-year-old girl and seriously injuring a 16-year-old boy.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment