Russian Drone Strike Injures Civilian In Kherson Region


2025-06-01 09:13:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The strike, carried out by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), occurred in the morning hours, the report said .

The victim suffered a blast injury, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the head, torso, arms, and legs. He has been hospitalized and is receiving medical treatment.

Earlier, another man was killed in a separate Russian attack on Kherson.

