Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture Group Of Russian Soldiers In Kursk Sector


2025-06-01 09:13:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, the captured Russian troops reported being subjected to inhumane treatment, psychological pressure, and threats by their own commanders while still in Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces provided the prisoners with necessary medical and psychological assistance. The Russian soldiers may potentially be included in future prisoner exchanges for Ukrainian troops held in Russian captivity.

Read also: War update: 191 combat clashes in past 24 hours, intense fighting on Pokrovsk, Kursk fronts

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on May 25 that during operations in the Kursk sector, Ukrainian forces had captured 971 Russian military personnel.

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621836

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search