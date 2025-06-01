Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture Group Of Russian Soldiers In Kursk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces Command announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, the captured Russian troops reported being subjected to inhumane treatment, psychological pressure, and threats by their own commanders while still in Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces provided the prisoners with necessary medical and psychological assistance. The Russian soldiers may potentially be included in future prisoner exchanges for Ukrainian troops held in Russian captivity.

War update: 191 combat clashes in past 24 hours, intense fighting on Pokrovsk, Kursk fronts

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on May 25 that during operations in the Kursk sector, Ukrainian forces had captured 971 Russian military personnel.