Ukrainian Paratroopers Capture Group Of Russian Soldiers In Kursk Sector
According to the report, the captured Russian troops reported being subjected to inhumane treatment, psychological pressure, and threats by their own commanders while still in Russian territory.
Ukrainian forces provided the prisoners with necessary medical and psychological assistance. The Russian soldiers may potentially be included in future prisoner exchanges for Ukrainian troops held in Russian captivity.Read also: War update: 191 combat clashes in past 24 hours, intense fighting on Pokrovsk, Kursk fronts
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated on May 25 that during operations in the Kursk sector, Ukrainian forces had captured 971 Russian military personnel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment