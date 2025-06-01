Russian Guided Bomb Strikes Injure Three In Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In the village of Vasyshcheve, a hit was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise, and buildings were damaged . Two people were injured. In the village of Bezlyudivka, a private house was damaged by shelling. One person was injured.

Emergency services are working at the site of the hits. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance to the victims.

As Ukrinform reported, in Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the regional center and nine other settlements yesterday, injuring six people

