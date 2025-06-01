Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Guided Bomb Strikes Injure Three In Kharkiv Region


2025-06-01 09:13:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In the village of Vasyshcheve, a hit was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise, and buildings were damaged . Two people were injured. In the village of Bezlyudivka, a private house was damaged by shelling. One person was injured.

Emergency services are working at the site of the hits. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance to the victims.

Read also: Ukrainian troops defending Zaporizhzhia region receive donated equipment

As Ukrinform reported, in Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the regional center and nine other settlements yesterday, injuring six people

Photo credit: National Police

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search