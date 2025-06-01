Russian Troops Shell Kherson, There Are Victims

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

At about 10:00, the Russian army fired on the Central and Korabelny districts of Kherson .

One casualty has been reported so far: A 50-year-old woman with a mine-blast injury was taken to hospital. Doctors are examining her further.

Later, the Kherson Regional Military Administration informed about one more victim.

"A 68-year-old resident of Kherson was injured as a result of shelling in the Korabelny district around 10:00. He has explosive and closed head injuries, contusion and shrapnel wounds. The victim was provided with medical aid," the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, a man was injured in Kherson region as a result of a Russian UAV attack .