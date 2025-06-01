Deepstrike Strikes 58 Targets In Russia In May - Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, posted this on Facebook .

According to Syrskyi, he held a final meeting on the results of the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in May 2025.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy, inflicting significant losses. The enemy has focused its main efforts on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Lyman, Novopavlivsk directions, as well as in the areas bordering the Russian Federation in Sumy region. It has significantly intensified its activity in the Zaporizhzhia sector, where it is conducting active offensive operations, said Syrskyi .

"We are taking measures to increase the resilience of the defense of our troops by reinforcing the threatening areas and the degree of fire damage of the enemy with reserves. In particular, we are taking active steps to improve the tactical situation, including on the territory of the aggressor country," the general emphasized.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the Defense Forces are destroying the enemy as much as possible on the approach to Ukrainian positions.

"Artillery, aviation, unmanned systems are actively working - we are inflicting complex fire damage on the occupiers. In May alone, as of May 31, the Russian occupants lost more than 34 thousand personnel," emphasized Syrskyi.

He also added that the enemy and its defense potential are being destroyed in the deep rear. Thus, in May, DeepStrike strikes were carried out against 58 targets in the territory of the Russian Federation, destroying military facilities and undermining the capabilities of the aggressor's military-industrial complex. Among the targets were explosives production facilities and attack UAVs.

"The operation of our forces in the Kursk sector continues. The enemy keeps its best units here, which it planned to use in the east. The defense forces are managing to inflict significant losses on the enemy and protect our northern borders.

At the same time, the enemy has an advantage in the use of fiber-optic drones, which significantly complicates the fight against them," the Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief noted.

According to Syrskyi, the planned work on the transition of the Defense Forces to the corps system is underway. This will improve the quality of troop management and strengthen control over the condition and effectiveness of combat brigades.

He also listened to the proposals of the heads of military command and control bodies to resolve problematic issues and strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine and set out the relevant tasks.

