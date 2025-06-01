Davis And Senator Blumenthal Visit Site Of Russian Strike In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Interior Ministry .

They inspected the site of the attack and nearby buildings that were damaged by the blast wave.

"People who lived in this part of the house were killed - the missile hit the foundation. There are also many wounded in the neighboring houses. There is a school nearby that was also damaged, with windows and doors smashed. After the shelling, the police always make door-to-door visits to make sure no one is left without help," Klymenko said.

According to the minister, after the combined Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital on July 8, 2024, the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs learned to quickly distribute their forces to simultaneously work at many points of Russian attacks.

"Russia deliberately conducts combined attacks, firing missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities. We are convinced that attacks on civilian infrastructure are not an accident, but a targeted tactic. We sincerely empathize with everything you are going through. And we are here to say: your victims are our victims," emphasized U.S. Senator Blumenthal from the Democratic Party.

Klymenko showed his partners the first footage of the rescue operation from the scene - rescuing the wounded and unblocking the bodies of the dead.

"We want to bring Putin and all those who carry out his criminal orders to justice. That is why we are here today," the senator emphasized.

Blumenthal also got acquainted with Russian UAVs that attack the territory of Ukraine on a daily basis.

He assured that upon his return to the United States, he would inform his colleagues that Ukraine needs even more weapons and additional air defense equipment to effectively defend itself against attacks:

"Everything you say is true. The United States has the appropriate institutions, and it is the needs that arise in the course of the struggle that stimulate development and production. Ukrainians are amazing in their creativity in developing solutions, because you are fighting for your survival. We sincerely admire you. This is my seventh visit to Ukraine, and every time I come here, I feel more and more inspired," the senator said.

Klymenko thanked the partners and emphasized that every gesture of support is not only symbolic but also vital for millions of Ukrainians.

In a conversation with Blumenthal, the minister thanked the United States for all the assistance provided to the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. This includes 3D scanners for high-speed recording of Russian war crimes, vehicles for UAV countermeasures, robots for the destruction of explosive devices, mobile X-ray scanners, GCS-200 demining systems, and more. This equipment allows the units to respond quickly to threats and perform tasks in difficult conditions.

"We are fighting this fight together. Without the support of the United States, it would be extremely difficult for us. But most importantly, we are ready to defend our country. Thank you for your help in all areas. Believe me, your very presence gives hope even to those who are already tired," Klymenko added.

Ukrainian president, USs discuss measures to pressure Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 29, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danik visited the site of the Russian missile attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Photo: MIA