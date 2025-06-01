Border Guards Hit Russian Drone Takeoff Position In Kursk Region

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops since February 24, 2022 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 987,330 people.

The operators of combat drones of“Prime” unit also destroyed two artillery positions and hit four dugouts, six hiding places of the Russian invaders and a firing position.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.