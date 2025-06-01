Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Border Guards Hit Russian Drone Takeoff Position In Kursk Region


2025-06-01 09:13:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service and a video was released.

The operators of combat drones of“Prime” unit also destroyed two artillery positions and hit four dugouts, six hiding places of the Russian invaders and a firing position.

Read also: Ukrainian paratroopers capture group of Russian soldiers in Kursk sector

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops since February 24, 2022 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 987,330 people.

