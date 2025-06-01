Russia Eyes Salaries In Digital Rubles To Toughen Control Over Citizens - Ukraine Intel
That's according to Ukraine's defense intelligence , Ukrinform reports.
The Central Bank of Russia plans to introduce the so-called digital ruble – an electronic code for the domestic currency created by Kremlin financiers.
Starting early 2026, Russian budget-funded employees will be paid salaries in "digital rubles".
Russia will fully control the circulation of the virtual ruble, tracking each transaction.Read also: Graham calls on Europe to strengthen sanctions against Russia
The spending of digital rubles can be be limited by the place of residence or type of goods.
In addition, the Kremlin regime will be able to block citizens' accounts and automatically deduct taxes and fines without a court ruling.
Russians will be able to spend social benefits only on specific groups of goods and services that will be designated by the authorities.
The creation and implementation of a“digital ruble” could potentially lead to the emergence of a system of“behavioral loyalty” - access to money and the freedom to dispose of it will depend on the political or social“reliability” of any citizen, the HUR noted.
As the intelligence agency emphasized, the "digital ruble" marks yet another step by the criminal regime in Moscow, aimed at strengthening total control over its population and a tough financial policy in the face of sanctions and sky-rocketing expenses for the genocidal war against Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Russia has significantly reduced funding for science, industry, and innovation due to falling hydrocarbon revenues and a budget deficit.
