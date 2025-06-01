Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Eyes Salaries In Digital Rubles To Toughen Control Over Citizens - Ukraine Intel

Russia Eyes Salaries In Digital Rubles To Toughen Control Over Citizens - Ukraine Intel


2025-06-01 09:13:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia, starting early 2026, the government intends to oblige budget-funded employers to pay salaries in "digital rubles", which is aimed at strengthening total control over the population.

That's according to Ukraine's defense intelligence , Ukrinform reports.

The Central Bank of Russia plans to introduce the so-called digital ruble – an electronic code for the domestic currency created by Kremlin financiers.

Starting early 2026, Russian budget-funded employees will be paid salaries in "digital rubles".

Russia will fully control the circulation of the virtual ruble, tracking each transaction.

Read also: Graham calls on Europe to strengthen sanctions against Russia

The spending of digital rubles can be be limited by the place of residence or type of goods.

In addition, the Kremlin regime will be able to block citizens' accounts and automatically deduct taxes and fines without a court ruling.

Russians will be able to spend social benefits only on specific groups of goods and services that will be designated by the authorities.

The creation and implementation of a“digital ruble” could potentially lead to the emergence of a system of“behavioral loyalty” - access to money and the freedom to dispose of it will depend on the political or social“reliability” of any citizen, the HUR noted.

As the intelligence agency emphasized, the "digital ruble" marks yet another step by the criminal regime in Moscow, aimed at strengthening total control over its population and a tough financial policy in the face of sanctions and sky-rocketing expenses for the genocidal war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, citing the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Russia has significantly reduced funding for science, industry, and innovation due to falling hydrocarbon revenues and a budget deficit.

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621828

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search