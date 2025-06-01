Ukrainian Patriots, F-16S, Mirages To Connect To NATO's Military Wi-Fi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Patriot air defense and F-16 and Mirage fighter jets will connect to a single digital system, NATO's so-called "military Wi-Fi".

This was reported on Facebook by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko , Ukrinform saw.

Chernohorenko signed a license agreement for the use of non-commercial NATO software, the CRC System Interface, CSI.

Photo: Facebook Kateryna Chernohorenko

According to the official, this is a result of the efforts by the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Air Force, and partners.

“The software is an element of the combat control system using the Link-16 data transmission protocol – NATO's 'military Wi-Fi', which ensures control of aircraft (F-16s, Mirage 2000s), integrated air and missile defense (Patriot) systems, which are provided as international military assistance,” Chernohorenko noted.

She emphasized that CSI is utilized by most NATO Allies, so its implementation will ensure full interoperability with partners.

