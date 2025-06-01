Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Patriots, F-16S, Mirages To Connect To NATO's Military Wi-Fi

Ukrainian Patriots, F-16S, Mirages To Connect To NATO's Military Wi-Fi


2025-06-01 09:13:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Patriot air defense and F-16 and Mirage fighter jets will connect to a single digital system, NATO's so-called "military Wi-Fi".

This was reported on Facebook by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko , Ukrinform saw.

Chernohorenko signed a license agreement for the use of non-commercial NATO software, the CRC System Interface, CSI.

Photo: Facebook Kateryna Chernohorenko

Read also: NATO member mulling export of Ukraine's DELTA battlefield awareness system

According to the official, this is a result of the efforts by the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Air Force, and partners.

“The software is an element of the combat control system using the Link-16 data transmission protocol – NATO's 'military Wi-Fi', which ensures control of aircraft (F-16s, Mirage 2000s), integrated air and missile defense (Patriot) systems, which are provided as international military assistance,” Chernohorenko noted.

She emphasized that CSI is utilized by most NATO Allies, so its implementation will ensure full interoperability with partners.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense will strengthen cooperation with international donors in defense procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search