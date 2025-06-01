Ukrainian Patriots, F-16S, Mirages To Connect To NATO's Military Wi-Fi
This was reported on Facebook by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko , Ukrinform saw.
Chernohorenko signed a license agreement for the use of non-commercial NATO software, the CRC System Interface, CSI.
Photo: Facebook Kateryna ChernohorenkoRead also: NATO member mulling export of Ukraine's DELTA battlefield awareness system
According to the official, this is a result of the efforts by the Government Office for the Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Air Force, and partners.
“The software is an element of the combat control system using the Link-16 data transmission protocol – NATO's 'military Wi-Fi', which ensures control of aircraft (F-16s, Mirage 2000s), integrated air and missile defense (Patriot) systems, which are provided as international military assistance,” Chernohorenko noted.
She emphasized that CSI is utilized by most NATO Allies, so its implementation will ensure full interoperability with partners.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense will strengthen cooperation with international donors in defense procurement for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment