Russian Drone Hunts Down, Injures Civilian In Kherson Region
This was reported by the regional military administration on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
“A 46-year-old man was hit by an enemy drone in Antonivka. He was hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs,” the report says.Read also: Russian shelling injures 83-year-old man in Orikhiv
It is noted that medics are providing the victim with assistance.
As Ukrinform reported, a man was injured in the Central district of Kherson as a result of artillery shelling
