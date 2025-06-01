Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Hunts Down, Injures Civilian In Kherson Region

2025-06-01 09:13:40
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian man, 46, was left injured in a Russian drone attack in the suburb of Antonivka, Kherson.

This was reported by the regional military administration on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

“A 46-year-old man was hit by an enemy drone in Antonivka. He was hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his arms and legs,” the report says.

Read also: Russian shelling injures 83-year-old man in Orikhiv

It is noted that medics are providing the victim with assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, a man was injured in the Central district of Kherson as a result of artillery shelling

