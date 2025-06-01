Diia Team Tests Compatibility Of Ukrainian Digital Documents With European Systems

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Diia team took part in the international event Potential Interop 2025 in Vilnius, dedicated to testing the compatibility of digital wallets between the member countries of the consortium.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation .

It is noted that the event brought together more than 100 representatives from 14 countries to test the interaction of promising digital identification services. The purpose of the event is to ensure their effective functioning in an international format and on various technological platforms.

In particular, during the testing, participants simulated real-life scenarios for using digital documents: confirming identity for online public services, confirming a driver's license, opening a bank account, registering a SIM card, creating an electronic signature, and accessing medical prescriptions.

The ministry recalled that in 2023, the team presented the Diia app at the POTENTIAL consortium meeting in Paris, and in February 2025, it successfully tested its compatibility with European digital wallets in accordance with the eIDAS 2.0 regulations.

The participation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in the EU Digital Identity Wallet pilot project is supported by the European Union under the EU4DigitalUA project, implemented by the Estonian eGovernance Academy.

As Ukrinform reported, thanks to the development of xPON technology, Ukraine has been the world leader in fixed Internet stability for the second year in a row.

Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation