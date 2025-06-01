Over 100 Residents Leave Sumy Border Area Amid Mandatory Evacuation
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Ukrinform reports.
“111 residents have already left 11 border villages of the Sumy district, where the mandatory evacuation began today,” Hryhorov said.
He noted that the villages in question are those of the Richkivsk, Bilopilia, Vorozhbianka and Mykolaivsk communities.
The head of the RMA said that more than 2,800 people currently live in these settlements, including 367 children.
The evacuation teams are visiting households, talking to residents, explaining the details and helping them prepare to leave.
Hryhorov clarified that those who need help with evacuation are provided with transportation, temporary accommodation, humanitarian support, and social benefits.Read also: Mandatory evacuation ordered in 11 more border villages in Sumy region
The head of the region called on residents of the border villages of the region, from where the evacuation is being carried out, not to stay in dangerous areas.
As Ukrinform previously reported, the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration decided to evacuate residents of 11 more settlements in the region .
The photo is illustrative
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment