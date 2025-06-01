Over 100 Residents Leave Sumy Border Area Amid Mandatory Evacuation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) 111 residents have already left 11 border villages in Sumy district, where mandatory evacuation was announced today.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Ukrinform reports.

“111 residents have already left 11 border villages of the Sumy district, where the mandatory evacuation began today,” Hryhorov said.

He noted that the villages in question are those of the Richkivsk, Bilopilia, Vorozhbianka and Mykolaivsk communities.

The head of the RMA said that more than 2,800 people currently live in these settlements, including 367 children.

The evacuation teams are visiting households, talking to residents, explaining the details and helping them prepare to leave.

Hryhorov clarified that those who need help with evacuation are provided with transportation, temporary accommodation, humanitarian support, and social benefits.

The head of the region called on residents of the border villages of the region, from where the evacuation is being carried out, not to stay in dangerous areas.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the head of Sumy Regional Military Administration decided to evacuate residents of 11 more settlements in the region .

