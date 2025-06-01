Attempt To Smuggle Weapons And Gas Into Book Arsenal Festival

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Someone tried to smuggle firearms and cold steel, gas canisters and ammunition into this year's Book Arsenal festival.

According to Ukrinform, the State Protection Department of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and published photos of the seized items.

"The larger the event and the more attendees it gathers, the higher the risks for the officials we are tasked with protecting. Add to this the realities of martial law, the number of reconnaissance and sabotage group members detected and apprehended by the Security Service of Ukraine, and the ongoing attempts to carry out terrorist attacks on our soil - and it becomes clear why the Department of the State Protection of Ukraine, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, is implementing unprecedented protection operations," the State Protection Department said.

For example, at this year's Book Arsenal festival alone, the following items were seized: one firearm , 127 cutting and piercing objects, 74 gas canisters, and 12 pieces of ammunition.

Ukraine presents Faktor-Druk'sat Expo 2025

"Each of these items poses a danger not only to the high-ranking officials under protection but also to those in close proximity to them. We sincerely thank everyone who approaches these temporary restrictions with understanding. They are implemented for the sake of our shared safety and national security," the State Security Department emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the XIII International Book Arsenal Festival began in Kyiv on May 29. It will last until June 1