Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Civilian Injured In Russian Strikes On Nikopol

Civilian Injured In Russian Strikes On Nikopol


2025-06-01 09:13:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On May 31, as of 6:30 p.m., Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery about fifteen times.

This was reported by Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipro Regional Council, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy attacked Nikopol district about fifteen times with drones and artillery,” Lukashuk said.

He noted that the enemy attacked Nikopol, Marhanetsk and Pokrovsk communities. The shelling damaged a multi-storey building, utility companies and a car.

According to the updated information, a 66-year-old man was injured in the morning shelling of Nikopol and will be treated at home. A high-rise building and a cafe were also damaged in the city.

Lukashuk added that the Russian invaders struck Novopavlivka community in Synelnykivka district with guided aerial bombs.

Read also: Russian troops shell Kherson , there are victims

In other communities of the region, the day passed without shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones

Photo: Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621819

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search