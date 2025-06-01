Civilian Injured In Russian Strikes On Nikopol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 31, as of 6:30 p.m., Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with drones and artillery about fifteen times.

This was reported by Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipro Regional Council, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“The enemy attacked Nikopol district about fifteen times with drones and artillery,” Lukashuk said.

He noted that the enemy attacked Nikopol, Marhanetsk and Pokrovsk communities. The shelling damaged a multi-storey building, utility companies and a car.

According to the updated information, a 66-year-old man was injured in the morning shelling of Nikopol and will be treated at home. A high-rise building and a cafe were also damaged in the city.

Lukashuk added that the Russian invaders struck Novopavlivka community in Synelnykivka district with guided aerial bombs.

Russian troops shell, there are victims

In other communities of the region, the day passed without shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones

Photo: Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram