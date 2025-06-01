Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Yelensky: Orthodoxy Struggles With Modernity And Unity Loss

Yelensky: Orthodoxy Struggles With Modernity And Unity Loss


2025-06-01 09:13:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, Orthodoxy suffers from a lack of theological understanding of modernity, as well as a loss of unity.

Viktor Yelensky, head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Policy and Freedom of Conscience, said this in an interview with Ukrinfor .

"Orthodoxy suffers from a lack of theological understanding of modernity, from a lack of responsibility to creation and from the loss of true unity. The Ecumenical Patriarch insists that he has a special mission of service, that he is, in secular terms, a“gathering center.” The Moscow Patriarchate and some other Orthodox churches are undermining this mission and thus weakening Orthodoxy, trying to lock it into“national apartments,” he said.

Yelensky noted that the Orthodox Church insists that its essence is best manifested in conciliarity. In particular, there is a canon according to which those who were called to the council but did not attend are subject to anathema.

"However, this did not stop the Russian Church and three other local Orthodox churches from not attending the 2016 Council in Crete, which was conceived as pan-Orthodox. There were no theological grounds for this, and it further highlighted the problems faced by modern Orthodoxy," he said.

Read also: Catholicism losing its European face - Yelensky i

The head of the DESS added that the problems of internal unity in Orthodoxy and the challenges faced by the church in the modern world resonate with the broader issue of the interaction between religion and the state.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 20, the DESS launched a study on the issue of the existence of signs of affiliation of the Kyiv Metropolis of the UOC with a foreign religious organization whose activities are banned in Ukraine.

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621818

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search