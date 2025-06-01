Russians Hit Community In Zaporizhzhia With Guided Bombs - Woman Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian military launched two strikes with guided aerial bombs on the village of Verkhnia Tersa, Zaporizhzhia region, and a 52-year-old woman was injured.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians struck two times with anti-aircraft missiles at one of the frontline communities in the region. A 52-year-old woman, who suffered from an enemy attack on Verkhnia Tersa, has already received the necessary medical assistance," Fedorov said.

He noted that the woman refused to be hospitalized.

Russian guided bomb strikes injure three inregion

The head of the military administration added that private houses were burning as a result of the strike.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army attacked the frontline town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, and a man was wounded.

The photo is illustrative