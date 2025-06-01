Russians Hit Community In Zaporizhzhia With Guided Bombs - Woman Injured
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians struck two times with anti-aircraft missiles at one of the frontline communities in the region. A 52-year-old woman, who suffered from an enemy attack on Verkhnia Tersa, has already received the necessary medical assistance," Fedorov said.
He noted that the woman refused to be hospitalized.Read also: Russian guided bomb strikes injure three in Kharkiv region
The head of the military administration added that private houses were burning as a result of the strike.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army attacked the frontline town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, and a man was wounded.
The photo is illustrative
