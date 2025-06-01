Zelensky: No Clear Info On Russia's Intentions Ahead Of Planned Talks In Istanbul
"We are currently preparing new diplomatic steps together with our European partners and, very importantly, with our partners in the United States. We're in constant communication with everyone who can make diplomacy meaningful," Zelensky said.
According to him, there is still no clear understanding of Russia's agenda for the Istanbul meeting.
"We don't have it, Turkey doesn't have it, the United States doesn't have it, and neither do our other partners. At this point, it doesn't seem very serious," Zelensky said.
He also said that he had spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the issue the day before.
"Of course, the whole world wants diplomacy to work and for a real ceasefire to be achieved. Everyone wants Russia to stop playing games with diplomacy and end the war. Everyone wants a serious peace, and Russia must agree to that. That should be the agenda for any meetings. We've presented our agenda. We hope the U.S. side will be firm on sanctions to help bring about peace," Zelensky added.Read also: Low-level delegation signals Russia's lack of seriousness ahead of Istanbul talks – ISW
On May 30, Zelensky and Erdogan discussed the upcoming meeting in Istanbul and the conditions under which Ukraine is willing to participate.
