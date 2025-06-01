Politico: Merz To Meet Trump In Washington Next Week To Discuss Ukraine War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit Washington next week for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump - his first since taking office as head of the German government.

German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said this in an emailed statement, Ukrinform reports, citing Politico .

The two leaders will meet in the White House on Thursday and are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Middle East and trade policy.

Merz will travel to the U.S. capital a day ahead of the meeting, according to broadcaster n-tv. The meeting will be followed by a lunch and a press conference, according to the report.

Earlier, amid criticism of the EU from the U.S. administration, Merz stressed that Europe is ready to stand up for its core values - freedom and democracy.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa