Politico: Merz To Meet Trump In Washington Next Week To Discuss Ukraine War
German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said this in an emailed statement, Ukrinform reports, citing Politico .
The two leaders will meet in the White House on Thursday and are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Middle East and trade policy.
Merz will travel to the U.S. capital a day ahead of the meeting, according to broadcaster n-tv. The meeting will be followed by a lunch and a press conference, according to the report.Read also: Zelensky on Taurus missiles: We agreed with Merz not to discuss certain topics publicly
Earlier, amid criticism of the EU from the U.S. administration, Merz stressed that Europe is ready to stand up for its core values - freedom and democracy.
