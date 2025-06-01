Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Politico: Merz To Meet Trump In Washington Next Week To Discuss Ukraine War

Politico: Merz To Meet Trump In Washington Next Week To Discuss Ukraine War


2025-06-01 09:13:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to visit Washington next week for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump - his first since taking office as head of the German government.

German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said this in an emailed statement, Ukrinform reports, citing Politico .

The two leaders will meet in the White House on Thursday and are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Middle East and trade policy.

Merz will travel to the U.S. capital a day ahead of the meeting, according to broadcaster n-tv. The meeting will be followed by a lunch and a press conference, according to the report.

Read also: Zelensky on Taurus missiles: We agreed with Merz not to discuss certain topics publicly

Earlier, amid criticism of the EU from the U.S. administration, Merz stressed that Europe is ready to stand up for its core values - freedom and democracy.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search