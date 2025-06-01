Pompeo Says US Failed To Do Enough In 2014 And 2022 To Stop Russian Aggression

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United States did not do enough to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2014 and 2022, according to former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

He made the statement during the Black Sea Security Forum in Odesa on Saturday, May 31, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Pompeo expressed regret that more had not been done during both critical years, noting that the failure to maintain a strong deterrence had contributed to the escalation. He stressed that the current challenge is to restore stability and mentioned his involvement in the Minsk negotiations, recalling numerous rounds of talks.

He noted that Russia's aggression at the time had not been as large-scale as the full invasion seen in February 2022.

Pompeo suggested that if one were to review the documents discussed during the Minsk talks, they would likely appear almost identical to those currently under discussion. In his opinion, this should serve as a warning: even if Vladimir Putin pauses military actions temporarily, the international community must resist the temptation to return to business as usual - such as purchasing Russian gas or resuming prewar relations.

At the same time, Pompeo said he did not believe that anyone in the United States seriously thinks in terms of sacrificing Ukraine for peace. He noted that while some within the Republican Party had expressed views that contradicted America's core national interests, he was confident they understood that the U.S. could not simply walk away from the conflict. He warned that doing so would have lasting consequences for everyone who believes in fundamental human dignity, property rights, and sovereignty of nations - values he believes will ultimately prevail.

Pompeo also added that Putin had refrained from more aggressive action during Donald Trump's first term as U.S. president because, at the time, a strong deterrent still existed, and there was a real possibility of facing serious consequences.

The three-day Black Sea Security Forum kicked off in Odesa on May 30, bringing together over 500 participants from 20 countries, including politicians, diplomats, military officials, business leaders, and experts.