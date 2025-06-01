Ukraine, Canada Expanding Energy Cooperation - Ambassador Cmoc
According to the diplomat, the parties are currently studying what else can be done within the framework of CUFTA, including the development of interaction in the energy field.
"I think a very important piece for Canada has been the MoU between the government of Ukraine and the government of Alberta, which is where there's a very strong oil and gas sector for Canada. And I know that there's ongoing conversations on how they can work closer together. And for Canada this is going to be critical because Canada is looking at ways to diversify its trade," the ambassador said.Read also: Canadian arms manufacturers interested in cooperation with Ukraine – ambassador
Cmocs noted that Europe is currently the second most important partner after the US, which Canada seeks to support in the energy sector.
Europe's security also means energy security, the diplomat stressed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Andrzej Rudka, advisor to the Polish EU presidency, expressed the opinion that one of the most promising areas of Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine could be the energy sector, while the West has a lot to learn from Ukraine regarding the introduction of“elements of resilience” in the functioning of critical infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment