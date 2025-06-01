Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine, Canada Expanding Energy Cooperation - Ambassador Cmoc


2025-06-01 09:13:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was emphasized in an interview with Ukrinform by the Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc .

According to the diplomat, the parties are currently studying what else can be done within the framework of CUFTA, including the development of interaction in the energy field.

"I think a very important piece for Canada has been the MoU between the government of Ukraine and the government of Alberta, which is where there's a very strong oil and gas sector for Canada. And I know that there's ongoing conversations on how they can work closer together. And for Canada this is going to be critical because Canada is looking at ways to diversify its trade," the ambassador said.

Cmocs noted that Europe is currently the second most important partner after the US, which Canada seeks to support in the energy sector.

Europe's security also means energy security, the diplomat stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Andrzej Rudka, advisor to the Polish EU presidency, expressed the opinion that one of the most promising areas of Polish-Ukrainian cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine could be the energy sector, while the West has a lot to learn from Ukraine regarding the introduction of“elements of resilience” in the functioning of critical infrastructure.

