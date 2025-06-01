MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on national television by the spokesman for the Luhansk Grouping of Troops, Dmytro Zaporozhets, Ukrinform saw.

"For the past three days, artillery activity in that direction has been overly high. There have been 526 strikes, then 442, and over the past day, 283 in that area. That is, the enemy is leveling the central part of the town, all of the buildings there. Not sparing artillery rounds, they are completely razing it to the ground so that there is no possibility, perhaps, for our Defense Forces to hold the lines," Zaporozhets noted.

He added that the enemy is shelling the town in squares, conducting no active assault actions during those strikes, while trying to methodically destroy buildings that may serve as fortifications for the Defense Forces, in order to simply approach the sites where the Ukrainian positions used to be set up.

As Zaporozhets emphasized, there has not been such activity for the past 2.5 months.

According to the spokesman, if the intensity of strikes targeting the central part of the town is maintained, only the foundations of the buildings will soon remain.

Also, as Zaporozhets said, the town of Kostiantynivka is suffering devastating blows.

"The enemy periodically strikes with KAB glide bombs, the use of FPV drones has increased massively. They are increasingly active there. The enemy is trying, once again, to destroy any building in Kostiantynivka within their reach. Civilian buildings and infrastructure are suffering. And recently a strike targeted a hospital, which until recently had been able to treat patients," the spokesman noted.

At the same time, he added that there were no military personnel in the hospital, but civilians who were undergoing outpatient treatment.

"The enemy has repeatedly attacked that medical facility with drones," Zaporozhets said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy is employing small assault groups in the border areas of Sumy region.