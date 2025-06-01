Russia Reports Another Railroad Bombing In Briansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Astra telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that unknown persons blew up a railroad track on the Unecha-Zhecha stretch in the Bryansk region when a track measuring train was passing.

No one was injured in the explosion.

The press service of the Moscow Railways later confirmed the damage to the railroad, without specifying the cause.

According to the Baza telegram channel, there were three explosions in total.

As reported, late on Saturday night, May 31, a passenger train traveling from Klymov to Moscow derailed in the Briansk region as a result of the collapse of a road bridge onto the railroad . The incident killed 7 people and injured more than 70.

In addition, on the night of Sunday, June 1, a railroad bridge collapsed in the Kursk region. The incident occurred on the Trosna-Kalinovka highway in Zheleznogorsk district while a freight train was moving. Part of the train fell onto the highway under the bridge. The driver and his two assistants were injured.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation stated that the collapses of the bridges in Kursk and Briansk regions were caused by explosions. However, the Investigative Committee later removed this message from its channel, instead publishing another one without mentioning the bridge explosions.