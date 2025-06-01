Russian Missile Strike Targets Ground Forces' Training Unit In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The press service of the Ground Forces reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

“Today, June 1, the enemy launched a missile strike on one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Unfortunately, we have some servicemen dead and wounded," the report says.

Initial reports said at least 12 soldiers were killed and over 60 -- injured.

The military emphasizes that after the air raid alert went off, the majority of personnel were in shelters.

It is noted that those injured are being provided with qualified medical assistance.

To clarify all the circumstances and causes of human losses, a commission has been set up in the command and an official inquiry has been launched.

"If it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the deaths and injuries of our servicemen, the perpetrators will be brought to justice," the Ground Forces said.

It is emphasized that additional security measures are being taken to preserve the lives and health of servicemen in the face of missile strikes by the aggressor state targeting areas in the rear.

As reported, on May 21, six servicemen were killed and nearly a dozen were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike on a live-fire training range in Sumy region.