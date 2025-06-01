Ukrainian Drones Hit Over 40 Russian Strategic Bombers In Stun Attack Far Beyond Frontlines

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to Ukrinform's sources in the agency.

Right now, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy bombers in Russia's rear. SBU drones are engaging warplanes that bomb Ukrainian cities every night. Currently, more than 40 aircraft are known to have been hit, including models such as an A-50, a Tu-95 and a Tu-22 M3.

The Belaya airfield is under attack, according to the source.

The one-of-a-kind special operation has been codenamed "Spider Web".

As per tentative estimates, the enemy has already suffered at least $2 billion worth of damaged equipment.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of May 28, long-range SBU drones hit Russia's Raduga strategic defense enterprise located in the city of Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow.