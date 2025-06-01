Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian Drones Hit Over 40 Russian Strategic Bombers In Stun Attack Far Beyond Frontlines


2025-06-01 09:13:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That's according to Ukrinform's sources in the agency.

Right now, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy bombers in Russia's rear. SBU drones are engaging warplanes that bomb Ukrainian cities every night. Currently, more than 40 aircraft are known to have been hit, including models such as an A-50, a Tu-95 and a Tu-22 M3.

The Belaya airfield is under attack, according to the source.

Read also: Canada looking into Ukrainian drones to protect Arctic - ambassador

The one-of-a-kind special operation has been codenamed "Spider Web".

As per tentative estimates, the enemy has already suffered at least $2 billion worth of damaged equipment.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of May 28, long-range SBU drones hit Russia's Raduga strategic defense enterprise located in the city of Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow.

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621808

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search