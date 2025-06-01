Russia Employing Small Assault Groups In Sumy Region Border Guards

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on national television by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, Ukrinform saw.

"Unfortunately, things aren't easy in Sumy region, especially within the Yunakivka and Khotyn communities, because the enemy continues to press, pursues its effors, employing infantry groups, small assault groups accumulating them and conducting combat operations, attacking the positions of Ukrainian defenders precisely on the territory of our country. And this has been going on for some time, most actively – in the direction of the settlements of Basivka and Zhuravka. But recently, the enemy has been expanding this territory from the west involving small assault groups, in particular, these are the directions of Vasylivka and Volodymyrivka," Demchenko said.

According to the spokesman, in these areas the enemy refrains from deploying armored vehicles, mainly opting for small assault groups on ATVs or motorcycles, trying to penetrate as deep into Ukrainian territory as possible, then waiting for reinforcements and attacking Ukrainian positions.

Such actions are preceded by numerous attacks by aircraft, artillery, and drones. The invaders are especially actively using fiber-optic drones to attack the positions of Ukrainian forces, so that it would be easier for Russian infantry to attack them later, Demchenko said.

At the same time, he emphasized that thanks to the Ukrainian forces' actions, the enemy does not enjoy a rapid advance, suffering heavy losses.

"We are also employing artillery, various drones, including FPVs, to engage these groups. But despite the fact that the enemy has suffered numerous losses, they seem to not care as these groups continue to advance, trying to penetrate into our territory," said Demchenko.

He also emphasized that Ukraine's forces engage the enemy on both sides of the border, including in "those positions that we expose within Kursk region."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kramatorsk direction, border guards destroyed several units of enemy equipment and inflicted casualties on Russian manpower.

Photo: ArmyInform