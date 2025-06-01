Sybiha: Russian Strikes Send True Messages From Moscow, Unlike Mythical Memorandum
"Take a listen to the sounds above my home-and thousands of Ukrainian homes-this morning. Air defense is repelling Russian strikes," Sybiha wrote.
Video: Andrii Sybiha/ X
He noted that since last night, Ukraine has been subjected to massive attacks involving ballistic, cruise and cluster missiles, as well as hundreds of drones.Read also: Russia drone strike on Zaporizhzhia: Infrastructure damaged, civilian injured
The Foreign Minister stressed that while Russia claims it is supposedly preparing for meetings to discuss peace,“what it actually does is attack, terrorize, and destroy”.
“Speaking of meetings, Russia has not so far sent us, Türkiye, the United States, or anyone else its so-called "memorandum." No one even knows what they are going to talk about. Instead, Russia launches new deadly attacks against Ukraine,” Sybiha said.
He noted that, unlike the mythical“memorandum,” Ukrainians can clearly see and hear Russia's true“messages,” namely its missiles and drones.
“Everyone needs to hear and see that Russia clearly rejects peace, ceasefire, and any constructive proposals from around the world. Russia will only become serious about peace once it feels another level of pressure,” Sybiha said.Read also: 16 households damaged in Kirovohrad region due to drone attacks
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian Shahed kamikaze drones are attacking Ukraine from several directions. An air raid alert has been declared in a number of regions.
