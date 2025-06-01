Canada Looking Into Ukrainian Drones To Protect Arctic - Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Some of the technologies that Ukraine is developing, I think, will be very useful in terms of the Canadian Arctic and protecting the Canadian Arctic or everyone's Arctic,” the ambassador said.

In her opinion, this includes underwater and surface drones.

The ambassador emphasized that the Arctic is a priority for Canada from a security perspective. The Nordic nations are actively cooperating to maintain such security, Cmoc said, recalling the work of the Arctic Council.

Canada, Ukraine, Europe must invest jointly in defense – ambassador

"And also we understand from an environmental perspective that it needs to be protected. An unhealthy Arctic will impact global environment as well," the ambassador noted.

As Ukrinform reported, Canada seeks to officially join the European Union's ReArm Europe program this summer. According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, currently 75% of Canada's capital expenditures on defense goes toward the United States. In his opinion, this is not wise as it is better to spend more at home and develop diversified partnerships.