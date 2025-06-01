Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy FM Kyslytsia: U.S. Insists On Unconditional Ceasefire, Emphasizing That Russia Is Obstacle


2025-06-01 09:13:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia told Ukrinform, commenting on the change in rhetoric of US diplomats toward Russia at the last two meetings of the UN Security Council.

“Two consecutive statements by the United States in the Security Council show that its position is as clear as possible: the ceasefire must be unconditional and immediate,” Kyslytsia said.

He reminded that Ukraine had long ago declared its readiness to do so, but the Russian Federation categorically rejected the possibility of an unconditional ceasefire in Istanbul.

"It is also important that Washington, through its representatives in New York, stated: Ukraine is not an obstacle to the establishment of an unconditional ceasefire," the First Deputy Foreign Minister emphasized.

According to him, both Thursday and Friday's speeches by US diplomats are“important, in particular in the context of the expected meeting in Istanbul on June 2.”

Kyslytsia emphasized that any statement made in the UN Security Council reflects the official position of the state, and is not a private opinion of a diplomat.

As Ukrinform reported, two meetings of the UN Security Council were held on May 29 and 30. The speeches of Acting Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations John Kelly at the Security Council on Thursday, convened at Kyiv's request, and of Political Advisor to the US Mission Anton Yongenale on Friday - when Russia organized a“mirror” discussion of the situation in Ukraine - reflect a more frank and unambiguous assessment of Moscow's actions.

Read also: Umerov says Ukraine is ready for ceasefire , reliable security guarantees

In particular, at Friday's meeting of the Security Council, Yongenale said, responding to Moscow's numerous accusations: "Every member of the Security Council understands that Ukraine is not an obstacle to the ceasefire... It is Russia! It is Russia that rejected this call... Russia may not be interested in peace and instead seeks military victory."

Photo: MFA

