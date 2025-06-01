Russia Loses 1,230 More Soldiers In Ukraine War

As Ukrinform reported, there were 141 combat engagements at the front on May 31, and Russians made 70 attempts to break thro .

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.