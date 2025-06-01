Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Loses 1,230 More Soldiers In Ukraine War


2025-06-01 09:13:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Russian army lost 10,872 (+5) tanks, 22,656 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 28,527 (+52) artillery systems, 1,401 (+1) MLRS, 1,173 (+0) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft, and 336 (+0) helicopters, operational and tactical UAVs - 38,366 (+151), cruise missiles - 3,268 (+3), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 50,325 (+127), special equipment - 3,903 (+1).

The data is being updated.

Read also: War update: 191 combat clashes in past 24 hours, intense fighting on Pokrovsk , Kursk fronts

As Ukrinform reported, there were 141 combat engagements at the front on May 31, and Russians made 70 attempts to break thro .

