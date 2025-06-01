Russia Loses 1,230 More Soldiers In Ukraine War
Also, the Russian army lost 10,872 (+5) tanks, 22,656 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 28,527 (+52) artillery systems, 1,401 (+1) MLRS, 1,173 (+0) air defense systems, 372 (+0) aircraft, and 336 (+0) helicopters, operational and tactical UAVs - 38,366 (+151), cruise missiles - 3,268 (+3), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 50,325 (+127), special equipment - 3,903 (+1).
The data is being updated.Read also: War update: 191 combat clashes in past 24 hours, intense fighting on Pokrovsk , Kursk fronts
As Ukrinform reported, there were 141 combat engagements at the front on May 31, and Russians made 70 attempts to break thro .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment