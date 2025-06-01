AFU Use Trophy Msta-S Artillery System In Zaporizhzhia Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the 65th Brigade's Facebook page.

The brigade noted that during the years of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, the park of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been periodically replenished with self-propelled howitzers, guns, tanks and other armored vehicles at the expense of the Russian "land lease".

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, soldiers from the 130th Battalion of the 241st Territorial Defense Brigade, subordinated to the 65th Brigade Combat Team, are fighting using enemy trophy military equipment.

In particular, this is a Soviet self-propelled artillery system 2S19“Msta-S”, which the Russians had previously abandoned while fleeing the battlefield in Kharkiv region.

"The soldiers of the 130th battalion have successfully captured this powerful iron beast. By the way, the Msta-S is considered a“sniper rifle” among other self-propelled artillery systems and one of the best artillery systems developed by the Soviet Union due to its accuracy. Although it is far from similar models of NATO equipment," the brigade noted.

told about features of new Russian missile“Banderol

“Now the trophy self-propelled artillery under the control of the 130th Battalion's well-trained crew is doing an excellent job of destroying enemy equipment and manpower in the 65th Brigade's area of responsibility,” the brigade emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the 106th Battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade“Steel Lions” conducted a unique special operation to remove a Russian infantry fighting vehicle that had been underwater since 2022 almost on the front line.