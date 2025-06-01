16 Households Damaged In Kirovohrad Region Due To Drone Attacks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Kirovohrad region is under another attack by enemy drones. In one of the communities of the Holovanivskyi district, 16 private households were damaged," Raykovych wrote.

According to him, the roofs of the damaged buildings were destroyed, windows and doors were smashed, and fences were damaged.

No injuries were reported as a result of the UAV .

Experts are examining the surrounding area.

As reported, in Kirovohrad region on May 31, the consequences of the Russian shelling on May 28 were being eliminated - in Svitlovodsk, 45 damaged buildings were inspected and gas supply was restored.

Photo: Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration