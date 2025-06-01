Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

16 Households Damaged In Kirovohrad Region Due To Drone Attacks


2025-06-01 09:13:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raykovych, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, Kirovohrad region is under another attack by enemy drones. In one of the communities of the Holovanivskyi district, 16 private households were damaged," Raykovych wrote.

According to him, the roofs of the damaged buildings were destroyed, windows and doors were smashed, and fences were damaged.

No injuries were reported as a result of the UAV .

Read also: Russian ballistic strike hits farm in Mykolaiv region – one killed, several injured

Experts are examining the surrounding area.

As reported, in Kirovohrad region on May 31, the consequences of the Russian shelling on May 28 were being eliminated - in Svitlovodsk, 45 damaged buildings were inspected and gas supply was restored.

Photo: Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration

MENAFN01062025000193011044ID1109621800

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search