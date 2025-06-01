War Update: 166 Clashes In Past Day, Pokrovsk, Kursk Sectors See Fiercest Fighting
Russian forces carried out two missile strikes, 79 airstrikes, and dropped 169 guided bombs on Ukrainian positions and populated areas.
Additionally, Russian forces launched 6,128 artillery attacks, including 137 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and used 3,055 kamikaze drones to target Ukrainian defenders.
The Russian army also hit populated areas across multiple regions, including Myropilske in the Sumy region, Zoria, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Piddubne, and Novopil in the Donetsk region, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Verkhnia Tersa, Temyrivka, and Poltavka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Lvove in the Kherson region.
In response, Ukrainian aviation, rocket forces, and artillery struck 15 concentrations of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment, as well as four Russian artillery systems.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian D-30 howitzer, eliminate several occupiers in Zaporizhzhia sector
In the Kharkiv sector, six Russian attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses near Lyptsi, Vovchansk, Zapadne, and Vovchanski Khutory were repelled.
In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched ten attacks, with Ukrainian defenders holding ground near Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman sector, 18 enemy attacks were recorded near Zelena Dolyna, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, near Hrekivka, Torske, Serebrainskyi Forest, and Ridkodub.
In the Siversk sector, two Russian assaults were halted near Hryhorivka and towards Verkhniokamianske.
In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched six attacks near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and towards Kurdiumivka.
In the Toretsk sector, ten clashes occurred near Krymske and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 51 enemy assaults near Novoukrainka, Zoria, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, and toward Novomykolaivka, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, and Poltavka.
In the Novopavlivka sector, 12 attacks were reported near Horikhove, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, and Vilne Pole.
In the Huliaipole sector, no combat clashes were recorded.
In the Orikhiv sector, nine Russian assaults were repelled near Pavlivka, Novodanylivka, Stepove, and Mali Shcherbaky.
In the Dnipro River sector, one enemy assault was stopped.
In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive formations were observed.
Ukrainian forces are continuing active operations in the Kursk sector, where 35 combat clashes occurred. Russia launched 14 airstrikes, dropped 34 guided bombs, and carried out 213 shelling attacks, one of which was with MLRS.
