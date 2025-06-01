Partisans Blow Up Russian Military Train Near Melitopol
The freight train, carrying fuel tankers and cargo wagons, was en route to Russian-occupied Crimea. The blast caused the train to derail, damaging a critical logistics artery that connects occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia with Crimea.Read also: Partisans discover Russian military equipment depot near Yevpatoria
In response, Russian forces initiated a "manhunt" operation, deploying Rosgvardia patrols across nearby towns. Checkpoint inspections have become especially strict, with intensified scrutiny of anyone entering or leaving the area.
"The fight against the occupiers' military logistics continues," Ukraine's military intelligence said.
Earlier, the partisan group Atesh also claimed responsibility for setting fire to a railway relay cabinet on the outskirts of Yasnogorsk, Russia's Tula region - another move aimed at disrupting Russian military transport infrastructure.
