Partisans Blow Up Russian Military Train Near Melitopol

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian military train was blown up by Ukrainian partisans, Ukrinform reports, citing a Facebook post by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

The freight train, carrying fuel tankers and cargo wagons, was en route to Russian-occupied Crimea. The blast caused the train to derail, damaging a critical logistics artery that connects occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia with Crimea.

In response, Russian forces initiated a "manhunt" operation, deploying Rosgvardia patrols across nearby towns. Checkpoint inspections have become especially strict, with intensified scrutiny of anyone entering or leaving the area.

"The fight against the occupiers' military logistics continues," Ukraine's military intelligence said.

Earlier, the partisan group Atesh also claimed responsibility for setting fire to a railway relay cabinet on the outskirts of Yasnogorsk, Russia's Tula region - another move aimed at disrupting Russian military transport infrastructure.