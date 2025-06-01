Russia Drone Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Infrastructure Damaged, Civilian Injured
The attack caused damage to critical infrastructure and private homes, with fires breaking out at several key sites. One civilian woman was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.Read also: One killed, eight injured in Kherson region amid Russian attacks
Russian drones also hit residential areas, leaving at least one home heavily damaged.
The assault was part of a combined missile and UAV attack, which triggered air raid alerts across multiple regions, including Kyiv.
