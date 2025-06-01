Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Drone Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Infrastructure Damaged, Civilian Injured


(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He announced this via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The attack caused damage to critical infrastructure and private homes, with fires breaking out at several key sites. One civilian woman was injured and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Russian drones also hit residential areas, leaving at least one home heavily damaged.

The assault was part of a combined missile and UAV attack, which triggered air raid alerts across multiple regions, including Kyiv.

