Canada Adapts Military Training For Ukrainian Forces Under Operation UNIFIER Ambassador
"We have already trained over 44,000 Ukrainian military and security forces, and we're very proud of that. We continue to work with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with the Ministry of Defense here in Ukraine and looking at ways on how we adjust and adapt to make sure that we're supporting Ukraine to meet the current needs," the ambassador said.
According to her, the full-scale invasion "has challenged Ukraine to adapt because it had no choice, but Ukraine has been keeping its front line relatively stable."
Cmoc noted that Canada began its support operations in Ukraine as early as 2015, becoming the first country to take the lead in military training and refusing to accept any justification for Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.
"We've seen immense advances in terms of technology, whether it's drones and so on. So, we are learning from Ukrainians as well because we understand that war is changing, hybrid war is changing, the disinformation aspect of the war is very critical to understand and be able to deal with," Cmoc said.Read also: Canada could make September "Ukrainian Heritage Month"
Canadian instructors temporarily withdrew from Ukraine at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 but resumed training Ukrainian troops several months later in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.
