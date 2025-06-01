Canada, Ukraine, Europe Must Invest Jointly In Defense Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"For Canada, Ukraine is a priority because Canada understands full well our geostrategic economic situation depends on the security of Ukraine. So, we see Ukraine's security is Europe's security. We want to make sure that we're supporting both Europe and Ukraine to be successful economically and being able to defend its territory and sovereignty," the ambassador said.

Canada adapts military training for Ukrainian forces under Operation UNIFIER – ambassador

She added that the nature of international support for Ukraine is evolving.

"This is already moving away from a strictly donation conversation more to an investment conversation. That's including what's been called the 'Danish model.' Many countries have signed on to that, and Canada has, too. We have already signed on $100 million to support drone manufacturing, and so on. So, we are looking to partner more and more with Ukraine and Europe for the defense of Ukraine and Europe, because we feel this will also be our defense," Cmoc said.

According to her, this approach is "a win-win-win, meaning Canada, Ukraine, and Europe, if we invest together in all of our defense."

Canada's new Minister of Defense, Bill Blair, earlier stated that the country would assert its sovereignty by strengthening defense partnerships not only with the United States but also with the European Union.