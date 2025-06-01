Sikorski Thanks Ukraine For Destroying 4,000 Russian Tanks Since Start Of Invasion

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He shared this message on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"Russia has now lost around 4,000 tanks in its three-day special operation against Ukraine. That's roughly 20 years' current production. Well done and thank you, Ukraine," Sikorski wrote.

According to estimates by the independent monitoring group Oryx, Russia has lost over 4,000 tanks during the more than three years of full-scale war in Ukraine. These figures are based on visually confirmed losses from open sources.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an interview with Germany's RTL, said that Ukraine would achieve a just peace, though likely only after Putin's regime ends in Russia. However, he stressed that steps toward that peace must begin now, starting with a ceasefire.