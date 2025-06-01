Canadian Arms Manufacturers Interested In Cooperation With Ukraine Ambassador

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Natalka Cmoc said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I don't know the details, but I do know that Canadian defense companies do travel here for various conferences. Right now. I think CanSec is being held in Canada. There are a lot of Ukrainian defense companies in Canada right now. I've seen the list of companies that they are hoping to meet with. So, I've seen Ukrainians going to Canada with very clear objectives of who they want to meet and what technologies they want to work with," she said.

She expressed hope that "there are going to be many agreements signed either at CanSec or shortly after that will benefit the companies in a lot of areas, joint ventures and so on."

In addition to Canadian investment in drone production in Ukraine, joint work is also underway on armored vehicles, which often require specific adaptations, Cmoc said.

"Coming together and bringing the expertise and innovation together can only lead to better models that will meet the needs of this evolving war," the ambassador said.

Countries participating in the IT Coalition, coordinated by NATO's NSPA (NATO Support and Procurement Agency), have provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces with EUR 1.1 billion in financial and material support for 2024-2025.

These investments will support secure and stable battlefield communications, scaling the DELTA combat system, developing the Oberih digital registry, and enhancing the Army+ and Reserve+ applications.