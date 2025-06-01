Canadian Arms Manufacturers Interested In Cooperation With Ukraine Ambassador
"I don't know the details, but I do know that Canadian defense companies do travel here for various conferences. Right now. I think CanSec is being held in Canada. There are a lot of Ukrainian defense companies in Canada right now. I've seen the list of companies that they are hoping to meet with. So, I've seen Ukrainians going to Canada with very clear objectives of who they want to meet and what technologies they want to work with," she said.
She expressed hope that "there are going to be many agreements signed either at CanSec or shortly after that will benefit the companies in a lot of areas, joint ventures and so on."
In addition to Canadian investment in drone production in Ukraine, joint work is also underway on armored vehicles, which often require specific adaptations, Cmoc said.
"Coming together and bringing the expertise and innovation together can only lead to better models that will meet the needs of this evolving war," the ambassador said.Read also: Canada, Ukraine, Europe must invest jointly in defense – ambassador
Countries participating in the IT Coalition, coordinated by NATO's NSPA (NATO Support and Procurement Agency), have provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces with EUR 1.1 billion in financial and material support for 2024-2025.
These investments will support secure and stable battlefield communications, scaling the DELTA combat system, developing the Oberih digital registry, and enhancing the Army+ and Reserve+ applications.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment