SBGS Told About New“Trick” Of Russians To Launch Drones Along Border Of Ukraine
“A new trick from the Russians - in border villages on the territory of the Russian Federation, they punch holes in the roofs of residential buildings and launch drones from there,” the statement said.
Border guard scouts of the Steel Frontier identified several such points and sent“precise FPV greetings” to them.Read also: Border guards hit Russian drone takeoff position in Kursk region
As Ukrinform reported, 83 combat clashes have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops since the beginning of the day, with the most fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors.
The photo is illustrative
