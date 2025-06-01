Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Musk resigning from Government Role due to Trump objectives

2025-06-01 09:08:48
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who has been leading the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), declared that he is stepping down from his role as a government worker. His announcement follows reports of increasing tension between him and Leader Donald Trump.

DOGE was created by Trump with the goal of rooting out unnecessary government spending and making federal operations more accountable to American citizens. Under Musk’s leadership, DOGE, which functions more like a task force than a typical federal agency, has been involved in cutting grants and programs, along with eliminating government positions. Trump also leveraged DOGE’s efforts to shut down the Department of Education and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Posting on X Wednesday evening, Musk stated, “as my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.”
He continued, “the DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.” Special government employees, according to descriptions provided by prominent newspapers, are brought into complete “important, but limited, services to the government, with or without compensation, for a period not to exceed 130 days.”

A disarmed White House representative, speaking anonymously on Wednesday, confirmed that Musk would be leaving his job in the administration and that his “off-boarding will begin tonight.”

Lately, Musk has expressed his dissatisfaction with Trump’s tax and spending plan, claiming it would worsen the deficit and go against DOGE’s objectives. He also mentioned last week that he plans to cut back his political engagement because he feels he has “done enough.”

Trump stood by the legislation passed by the House last week, even though he acknowledged on Wednesday that he was “not happy about certain aspects.”

As noted on DOGE’s official website, the task force claims to have saved taxpayers roughly USD175 billion dollars. The initiative has faced criticism from Democratic lawmakers, and several of its measures have been challenged in court.

