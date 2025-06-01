Deliveroo Qatar Supports Eid Al-Adha Giving Campaign In Collaboration With Qatar Red Crescent

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New feature enables users to donate Adahi or meals with just a few taps

Doha, Qatar: This Eid Al Adha, Deliveroo and Qatar Red Crescent have made it easier than ever for users to give back. Customers can now donate Adahi (sacrificial meat) shares or meals directly through the Deliveroo app, helping support families most in need in a fast, secure, and meaningful way.

“We're proud to join forces once again with Qatar Red Crescent to turn compassion into action,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager at Deliveroo Qatar & Kuwait.“The campaign is part of Deliveroo's global Full Life platform-an ongoing effort to tackle food insecurity and support communities in need.. With the new in-app donation feature, customers can now take part in the spirit of Eid by sharing food with those in need, right from their phones.

Mohamed Ahmed Al-beshri, Assistant QRCS Secretary General for Communication and Resource Development, added:“This collaboration with Deliveroo enables broader participation in charitable giving by removing traditional barriers. We're grateful for Deliveroo's ongoing support in expanding the reach and impact of our humanitarian programs.”

The donation option will go live in the Deliveroo app starting the first week of June. The initiative underscores both organizations' shared commitment to making generosity more accessible and impactful.