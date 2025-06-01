Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Awqaf Minister Participates In Grand Hajj Symposium In Jeddah


2025-06-01 09:06:36
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Jeddah, June 1 (Petra) -Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Dr. Ahmed Khalayleh on Sunday took part in the 49th Grand Hajj Symposium, which kicked off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The gathering, which was attended by senior Saudi officials and renowned Muslim scholars, went over challenges facing pilgrims, held under the theme: "Capability in Hajj and Contemporary Developments."
In press statements, Khalayleh said this scholarly symposium is held annually during the Hajj season, bringing together leading Mulsim scholars and heads of missions at the World Hajj Conference, to discuss emerging Hajj-related issues, including capability to perform the Islamic ritual.
The event, which is a knowledge-based platform, aims to enhance ways of exchanging expertise to confront the contemporary challenges to perform Hajj ritual, and boost its legal, humanitarian, and cultural dimensions amid current challenges.

