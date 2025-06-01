403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Awqaf Minister Participates In Grand Hajj Symposium In Jeddah
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Jeddah, June 1 (Petra) -Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Dr. Ahmed Khalayleh on Sunday took part in the 49th Grand Hajj Symposium, which kicked off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The gathering, which was attended by senior Saudi officials and renowned Muslim scholars, went over challenges facing pilgrims, held under the theme: "Capability in Hajj and Contemporary Developments."
In press statements, Khalayleh said this scholarly symposium is held annually during the Hajj season, bringing together leading Mulsim scholars and heads of missions at the World Hajj Conference, to discuss emerging Hajj-related issues, including capability to perform the Islamic ritual.
The event, which is a knowledge-based platform, aims to enhance ways of exchanging expertise to confront the contemporary challenges to perform Hajj ritual, and boost its legal, humanitarian, and cultural dimensions amid current challenges.
Jeddah, June 1 (Petra) -Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Dr. Ahmed Khalayleh on Sunday took part in the 49th Grand Hajj Symposium, which kicked off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The gathering, which was attended by senior Saudi officials and renowned Muslim scholars, went over challenges facing pilgrims, held under the theme: "Capability in Hajj and Contemporary Developments."
In press statements, Khalayleh said this scholarly symposium is held annually during the Hajj season, bringing together leading Mulsim scholars and heads of missions at the World Hajj Conference, to discuss emerging Hajj-related issues, including capability to perform the Islamic ritual.
The event, which is a knowledge-based platform, aims to enhance ways of exchanging expertise to confront the contemporary challenges to perform Hajj ritual, and boost its legal, humanitarian, and cultural dimensions amid current challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment