JSMO Director Opens Workshop On Digital Transformation In Standards

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) – Director General of the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO), Abeer Zuhair, on Sunday inaugurated a national workshop titled "Digital Transformation in Standards: The Future, the Vision, and Operational Models," held at the JSMO headquarters in cooperation with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The two-day event convenes experts, specialists, and academics from various sectors.Zuhair underscored that digital transformation in the field of standardization has become an urgent necessity amid rapid technological advancement. She noted that concepts such as smart systems, smart cities, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence are no longer futuristic, but rather an integral part of daily life requiring national specifications and standards to keep pace with these technological developments.She highlighted the significance of the SMART 7 project, which aims to convert standards into smart, machine-readable formats that can be digitally integrated into various systems and applications. She described smart specifications as a fundamental transformation in the development of standards, enabling institutions and companies to embed technical requirements directly into their design, development, and production processes. This, she said, enhances product quality, accelerates innovation, reduces costs, and improves safety and reliability.Zuhair noted that Jordan has been an active member of the IEC since 2010 and continues to participate in the development of international standards. She stressed that aligning with international standards boosts export potential, strengthens investor confidence, and supports the adoption of advanced technology.She also reviewed the Jordanian government's digital transformation strategy, including key initiatives such as the establishment of the "National Council for Future Technology," formed under Royal directives and chaired by the Prime Minister, with direct support from His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. The Council seeks to accelerate the deployment of modern technologies across sectors by coordinating efforts and encouraging investment in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital services.Zuhair called on participants to actively engage and exchange expertise during the workshop, stressing that JSMO, in collaboration with the IEC, is advancing the development of an integrated national digital standardization system. She also commended Jordan's qualified professionals and its regional leadership in the field of smart standardization.