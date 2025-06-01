Princess Sumaya Patronizes Amman Baccalaureate School Graduation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- The Amman Baccalaureate School (ABS) marked the graduation of its 41st cohort under the patronage of HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, and in the presence of HRH Princess Basma bint Talal.In her keynote address, Princess Sumaya, Chairman of the ABS Board of Trustees, congratulated the graduates and their families, noting the occasion's alignment with national milestones including Independence Day, Army Day, the anniversary of the Great Arab Revolt, and the Accession of His Majesty King Abdullah II.She reminded the graduates of their role as ambassadors of Jordan's values, urging them to uphold integrity, honour, and a deep connection to their heritage as they embark on their next chapter.ABS CEO and School Principal Fiyaz Ahmed called on the graduates to uphold the school's legacy and to remain connected with one another and with their community.The ceremony featured a speech by Nour Tabaza, the top-ranked student in her class, who expressed gratitude to the school's teaching and administrative staff. She noted that the graduates had drawn from Jordan the values of perseverance, generosity, pride, and honor to pursue their dreams, work diligently, and strive for achievement.Meanwhile, student Awni Jazi delivered a speech titled "Your Wedding Day, My Country," in which he paid tribute to Jordan's Independence Day and the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives so the Kingdom could move forward toward a promising future under the Hashemite leadership.Princess Sumaya concluded by presenting awards for academic excellence, innovation, cultural engagement, and national representation.