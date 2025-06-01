403
Arab Diplomats Meet In Cairo Ahead Of Dialogue With EU
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 1 (KUNA) -- Arab diplomats held a coordinative meeting in Cairo on Sunday to look into ongoing preparations for the 10th meeting with European Union (EU) policy and security committee ambassadors and strategic group events due in Brussels on June 18.
During the meeting, chaired by Jordan, Arab permanent representatives at the Arab League were apprised of arrangements for such gatherings, and considered relevant final communiques, Chief of the League's international political affairs sector Ambassador Khaled Manzalawi said in a statement.
The events are chiefly meant to deepen relations between Arab and European countries and augment cooperative mechanisms, he said, adding that Arab-EU cooperation is one of the most significant frameworks of cooperation established by the Arab League with international blocs.
Kuwait's Permanent Representative at the Arab League Ambassador Talal Al-Mutairi represented the State of Kuwait during the meeting. (end)
