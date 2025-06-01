Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian Pres. Receives Kuwait First Deputy PM, Min. Of Interior


2025-06-01 09:04:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Visiting Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa met with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah in his residence at Bayan Palace on Sunday.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chief of the Accompanying Mission of Honor Abdullah Al-Yahya attended the meeting. (end)
