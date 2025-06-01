Ukrainian Drones Strike 40 Russian Aircrafts, Orlena Air Base Hit What We Know So Far
According to the details, the struck aircraft included Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, which Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.
Confirming the attack, the Russian governor of the Irkutsk region said that Ukrainian remote-piloted aircraft attacked a military unit in the village of Sridni which is first such attack in Siberia.
RT also shared a video of a drone attacking a military unit in Russia's Irkutsk region.
As per the RT, the army and civilian responders have already mobilised to tackle the threat, while the drone launch has been blocked.What we know so far:
There were several unverified videos and pictures posted on social media showing Russian strategic bombers on fire at the Belaya air base north of Irkutsk. All these bombers' sole purpose is to drop nuclear bombs on distant targets.
Also, the governor of Irkutsk – Igor Kobzev – said that there was a drone attack on a military unit near the village of Sredny in the Usolsky district.
According to open sources, the Belaya or Sredny airbase hosts the Tupolev Tu-22M supersonic long-range strategic bomber.
The Ukrainian drones also hit Murmansk region of northern Russia, where Olenya airbase is situated, added the report.
More to come...
